Jan 31 JSW Steel Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 8.19 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net profit 7.30 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 153.12 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees

* Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 7.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 95.89 billion rupees

* Says current quarter marked by drag on steel demand due to liquidity issues after demonetisation

* Qtrly crude steel production 3.86 million tonnes, up 43 percent y-o-y

* Says trade remedial measures will continue to influence global steel trade

* Says in India, rising imports of steel is a cause of concern as domestic steel demand remains weak

The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as standalone profit from a company press release on the NSE