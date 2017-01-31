Jan 31 Suominen Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 100.4 million euros ($107.5 million) versus 104.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.5 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* Expects full year 2017 net sales to improve from year 2016

* 2017 comparable operating profit is estimated to improve from year 2016, provided that new production line at Bethune plant will be started up as planned

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.11 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

