Jan 31 Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 4.87 billion rupees

* Dec quarter revenue 49.86 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 42.98 billion rupees

* Says expected fleet of 133 at end of current fiscal year

* Total debt as of Dec 31 2016 was INR 27.47 billion

* Says Indigo does not have any working capital debt

