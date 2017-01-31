BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 Interglobe Aviation Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 4.87 billion rupees
* Dec quarter revenue 49.86 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 42.98 billion rupees
* Says expected fleet of 133 at end of current fiscal year
* Total debt as of Dec 31 2016 was INR 27.47 billion
* Says Indigo does not have any working capital debt
* The first two alerts were initially sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jpJRGx Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago