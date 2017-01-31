Jan 31 RCL Foods Ltd :

* HEPS for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 40.0 cents (-54.1 pct) and 55.0 cents (-36.9 pct)

* Foreign exchange loss of 27.9 mln rand for six months to Dec.31; impact on HEPS and EPS is a negative 3.2 cents.

* Results were materially impacted by release of 163.3 mln rand provision for uncertain taxation disputes raised as part of Foodcorp acquisition