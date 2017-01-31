BRIEF-Summerset Group announces NZ$75 mln retail bond offer
Jan 31 CytoTools AG :
* New chief medical officer Wilfried Hauke presents a revised strategy for the marketing of DermaPro
* Still strives for DermaPro to be approved as a drug with a modification of the previous development strategy, which basically aims at a repeat of the clinical phase III
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016