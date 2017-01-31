Jan 31 Madkom SA :

* Its consortium 0.4 million zlotys ($98,936) offer for training in field of e-government for employees of local government units chosen as best

* Consortium consists of MADKOM SA, Madkom Sp. z o.o. and Cloud Industry Solutions Sp. z.o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)