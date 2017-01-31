BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 Madkom SA :
* Its consortium 0.4 million zlotys ($98,936) offer for training in field of e-government for employees of local government units chosen as best
* Consortium consists of MADKOM SA, Madkom Sp. z o.o. and Cloud Industry Solutions Sp. z.o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.