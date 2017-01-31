Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says proposed U.S. Visa reforms could increase cost of U.S. Operations

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says proposed U.S. Visa bill of "little consequence" to FY18 performance of the sector

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says increase in minimum H1B visa salary could impact the earnings of Indian IT companies by 12-22 percent

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says Infosys will be hardest hit by proposed hike and HCL tech least affected

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says protectionist rhetoric could affect stock sentiment and I.T. spending in the U.S. Temporarily

* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says unlikely there will be any reduction in H-1B visa caps, however, costs of doing business in U.S. Could increase