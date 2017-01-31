BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says proposed U.S. Visa reforms could increase cost of U.S. Operations
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says proposed U.S. Visa bill of "little consequence" to FY18 performance of the sector
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says increase in minimum H1B visa salary could impact the earnings of Indian IT companies by 12-22 percent
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says Infosys will be hardest hit by proposed hike and HCL tech least affected
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says protectionist rhetoric could affect stock sentiment and I.T. spending in the U.S. Temporarily
* Indian IT services: Deutsche Bank says unlikely there will be any reduction in H-1B visa caps, however, costs of doing business in U.S. Could increase
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6