BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co -Yingli will deliver more than 42 thousand pieces of YGE 72 cell 1500v series solar panels for customer in q1 of 2017
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter