Jan 31 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd dec quarter net profit 43.50 billion rupees

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 48.81 billion rupees

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 200.14 billion rupees

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 14.66 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 183.64 billion rupees

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd says declared interim dividend of inr 2.25 per share

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed as 43.52 billion rupees from a company press release on the NSE Source text - (bit.ly/2kNbObK) Further company coverage: