BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Seres Therapeutics Inc
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - FDA discussions are ongoing regarding a new, redesigned clinical study for SER-109
* Seres - misdiagnosis of C. Difficile recurrent infection in some patients, suboptimal dosing contributed to reported SER-109 Phase 2 study outcome
* Seres - saw statistically significant increase in richness of commensal spore-forming bacterial species in patients treated with SER-109, versus placebo
* Seres Therapeutics Inc says no issues regarding product quality or formulation were identified which would have impacted Phase 2 study results
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - also assessed whether SER-109 dose impacted degree of microbiome changes observed
* Seres Therapeutics - also conducted thorough and detailed investigation of potential impacts of manufacturing and formulation changes implemented in Phase 2 study
* Seres - dose used in SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been suboptimal in certain patients, and may have resulted in a "less robust drug effect" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: