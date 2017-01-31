BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 MoneyGram International Inc
* MoneyGram cancels fourth quarter and full year 2016 conference call and webcast
* MoneyGram - as a result of pending merger with ant financial, company will not host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter