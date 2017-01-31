BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 31 Jai Corp Ltd :
* Approves liquidation of wholly owned unit in US, Assurene Products Corp
* No material impact expected in operations of co due to liquidation of unit
* Source text: (bit.ly/2jyhIs2) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago