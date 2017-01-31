BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 J M Smucker Co :
* The J. M. Smucker company announces plans to build additional Smucker's uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado
* J. M. Smucker Co- construction of facility will start in spring 2017 with production expected to begin in calendar year 2019
* J. M. Smucker Co says total potential investment of $340 million, Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: