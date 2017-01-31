Jan 31 J M Smucker Co :

* The J. M. Smucker company announces plans to build additional Smucker's uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado

* J. M. Smucker Co- construction of facility will start in spring 2017 with production expected to begin in calendar year 2019

* J. M. Smucker Co says total potential investment of $340 million, Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: