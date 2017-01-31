BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Sobha Ltd
* Acquires 10.3 million shares held by Winoma SA Invesntments LLC in Sobha Highrise Ventures for INR 346.8 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kKyPJ2) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago