Jan 31 Atrys Health SA

* Obtains grant and financing of 0.4 million euros ($428,080) for its Glibioliquid project to work on a diagnostic kit for liquid biopsy in patients with brain tumors

* Part of the amount is a subvention and it amounts to 67,774 euros, while the remaining 360,828 euros is a loan for 7 years, with 3 years of grace period and 0.06 percent interest rate Source text: bit.ly/2kPkDOl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)