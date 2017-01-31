BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Enerplus Corp :
* Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is 92,000 - 97,000 boe per day
* Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 89,000 boe per day
* Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth of approximately 20% per year through 2019
* Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019
* Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to protect its capital plans
* Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2018
