BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
* Plan to set up new manufacturing unit at a cost of 240 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kbYz1a Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago