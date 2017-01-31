BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 TerraForm Global Inc :
* TerraForm Global- yieldcos, Global LLC, Terra LLC, Sunedison modified mou to extend deadline for agreeing to terms of settlement agreements - sec filing
* Terraform Global-deadline under MoU, regarding potential settlements of claims between Sunedison, its debtors, their employees, is extended to Feb 2 Source text (bit.ly/2jq413e ) Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: