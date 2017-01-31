Jan 31 Vousse Corp SA :

* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article

* Announces insolvency proceedings for its unit Hedonai Estetica Integral SL, and says third party is interested in buying its production unit Source text: bit.ly/2jysmiv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)