Jan 31 Tillys Inc

* Tilly's Inc declares special dividend of $0.70 per share

* Tillys Inc - raises Q4 earnings outlook

* Tillys Inc - renews credit facility for 3 years

* Tillys Inc - comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 increased 0.1 pct

* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

