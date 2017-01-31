BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Tillys Inc
* Tilly's Inc declares special dividend of $0.70 per share
* Tillys Inc - raises Q4 earnings outlook
* Tillys Inc - renews credit facility for 3 years
* Tillys Inc - comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 increased 0.1 pct
* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter