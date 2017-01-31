BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Tillys Inc
* Tillys - on January 26, World of Jeans & Tops, unit entered amendment no. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 3, 2012
* Tillys Inc - amendment extends maturity date of agreement from may 31, 2017 to January 26, 2020- SEC filing
* Tillys - amendment requires minimum eligible inventory of $50 million as of end of each quarter in order to borrow under line of credit pursuant to agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2kPzecu) Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement