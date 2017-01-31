Jan 31 Cardtronics Plc

* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems

* Financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Spark ATM Systems will continue to operate under its current name

* Spark ATM Systems' founders, Marc Sternberg and Russel Berman, and existi ngmanagement team will continue in their current roles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: