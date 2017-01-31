Jan 31 Konecranes Abp :

* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business

* Final selling price was 224 million euros ($240.9 million)

* Expects to book after-tax capital gain of about 200 million euros from STAHL divestment in Q1 2017

* Says will use proceeds from STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to MHPS acquisition

