BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 31 Shopper's Stop Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 190.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.11 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 224.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.96 billion rupees
* Shopper's Stop Ltd consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 184.50 million rupees
* Says post demonetisation, Nov sales turned weak; Dec saw upswing in sales
* Says focus on amalgamating offline and online retail will continue Source text: (bit.ly/2jQyTGm) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago