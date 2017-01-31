BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 Sanofi Sa
* Sanofi pasteur announces the availability of quadracel dtap-ipv vaccine for children 4 through 6 years of age in the u.s.
* Sanofi -availability of quadracel(diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis adsorbed and inactivated poliovirus; dtap-ipv) vaccine in u.s.
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement