* Hubbell Inc- q4 adjusted diluted eps up 3% to $1.35 - sec filing

* Hubbell Inc - expected fy17 diluted eps $5.60 to $5.80, including $0.25 of restructuring and related costs

* Hubbell Inc - q4 net sales $854 million versus $830 million last year; q4 eps $1.16