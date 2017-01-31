BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Hubbell Inc
* Hubbell Inc- q4 adjusted diluted eps up 3% to $1.35 - sec filing
* Hubbell Inc - expected fy17 diluted eps $5.60 to $5.80, including $0.25 of restructuring and related costs
* Hubbell Inc - q4 net sales $854 million versus $830 million last year; q4 eps $1.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement