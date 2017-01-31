BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Banque Bemo :
* FY consol net profit 23.84 billion pounds versus 19.50 billion pounds year ago
* FY consol net interest income 37.51 billion pounds versus 35.44 billion pounds year ago Source: (bit.ly/2jq3bU6) Further company coverage: )
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results