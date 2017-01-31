BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Blue Blends India Ltd :
* Approved allotment of 430 NCDs worth 430 million rupees to Edelweiss Stressed & Troubles Assets Revival Fund-I Source text: (bit.ly/2jyvnQ1) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago