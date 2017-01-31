Jan 31 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017

* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies

* A more comprehensive package of measures is targeted to be agreed by April 30, 2017