BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017
* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies
* A more comprehensive package of measures is targeted to be agreed by April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement