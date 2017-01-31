Jan 31 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour - Given lower-than-anticipated revenue in Q4,
will not be able to reduce SG&A spend in the near term - Conf
Call
* Under Armour - Lower-than-expected North American apparel
sales , co's largest, most profitable unit, disproportionally
pressures co's overall growth rate in Q4
* Under Armour - Q4 gross margin down 3.2 percentage points,
out of which 2.3 percentage points impacted by higher discounts
and promotions - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 revenue to grow at a
mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry
over -Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 gross margin to be down
about 100 basis points - Conf Call
* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 operating loss of about $12
to $14 million- Conf Call
* Under Armour - Planning for inventory growth to be higher
than revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 - Conf
Call
* Under Armour - "This year, we are targeting a $400 million
capex number" - don't see capex massively increasing in next 2
yrs - Conf Call
