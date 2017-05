Jan 31 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* Expects revenue growth for six months to Dec. 31, 2016 to be between 5.5 pct and 7.5 pct lower than previous corresponding period

* HEPS to be between 5.5 pct and 15.5 pct higher (6.05 cents per share - 6.63 cents per share) than 5.74 cents per share for previous corresponding period

* Although economic outlook for 2017 remains uncertain, Jasco is well positioned to continue improving profitability