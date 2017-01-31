BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 B&C Speakers SpA :
* Says FY 2016 turnover will be over 38 million euros ($40.85 million) versus 36.6 million euros year ago (FY 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.