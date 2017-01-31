BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 eDreams Odiego SA :
* Proposes to transfer business functions currently performed in Stockholm to Barcelona
* Proposes to reorganize its operations in the Nordic region in order to improve Travellink's position in the market
* Is looking into opportunities to outsource the Nordics customer service department to a third company, with the aim to transfer its existing customer service employees to this third party, thus maintaining employment
* To initiate consultations with unions in relation to transfer process
* Says operates in Nordic region through the brand Travellink
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.