BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Sprint Corp :
* Sprint CEO - plans to open anywhere between 500 -1000 stores in the next 18 months; with every store carrying between 6 to 10 people - Conf call Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement