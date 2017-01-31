BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Aviation Capital Group Corp :
* Aviation Capital Group announces lease agreement with LOT Polish Airlines for three new Boeing 787-9s
* Aircraft are from ACG's order book commitment with Boeing; first aircraft is expected to be delivered in March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.