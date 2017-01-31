BRIEF-Orion Health posts FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016
Jan 31 Adarza BioSystems Inc:
* Adarza BioSystems Inc files to say it raised about $5.1 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $17 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kOk1MX)
* Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage: