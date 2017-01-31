BRIEF-Lahoti Overseas recommends dividend at 20 pct on equity shares
* Recommended dividend at 20 percent on equity shares
Jan 31 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol Sad :
* Signs contract with South African player Luther Singh for 1 season and a half, with an option for 5 more seasons


* March quarter net profit 10.3 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago