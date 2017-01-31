BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Nikkei:
* KDDI Corp is expected to report a 15 percent operating profit increase to around 770 billion yen ($6.85 billion) for April-December period - Nikkei
* KDDI Corp is seen upgrading its forecast for year ending in March of 6 percent operating profit growth to 885 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2kQUK0y) Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.