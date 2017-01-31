Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area

* Says current headquarters building will continue to be used for Caterpillar offices

* As result of continuing challenging market conditions, caterpillar will not build previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria

* Says "a limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017"

* Once new location is fully operational, co expects about 300 employees to be based there, including some positions relocated from Peoria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: