BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Louis Dreyfus:
* Announced a successful Eur 400 million, five-year, senior bond transaction with a 4% coupon
* Application has been made to list instruments on Luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market Source text for Eikon:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.