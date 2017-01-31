BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Lonza Group AG says
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares
* As a result, Lonza's share capital will increase by a maximum of 9.4 percent of the share capital as currently registered in the commercial register
* net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used to partially finance the acquisition of Capsugel
* Transaction will be executed by way of a primary placement ("placement") of shares excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders
* new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 3 February 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.