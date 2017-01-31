BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Eli Lilly And Co -
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
* Lilly says quarterly revenue growth was led by volume: conf call
* Lilly says new products generated $700 million in qtrly revenue, including Trulicity & Cyramza: conf call
* Lilly says U.S. sales of Taltz were largely due to initial stocking: conf call
* Lilly CEO says he & Pres Trump did not get into collaborative policy detail in terms of the U.S. pricing environment: conf call
* Lilly CEO: "I left the meeting with confidence in the people who would be working closely as (pricing) legislation moves forward"
* Lilly CEO "I would be reluctant here to get into specifics" on ACA "because we have not seen specifics on the repeal but we are preparing for all scenarios "
* Lilly CEO: "We can do more to speed up our innovation into that market (China), which has an undeniable long-term opportunity for the sector"
* Lilly says we are prepared for a Humalog biosimilar
* Lilly says its too early to say whether amyloid-beta hypothesis for alzheimer's disease is wrong; bace inhibitors data will shed more light on that
* Lilly CEO: "I don't see a change in general approach when it comes to business development": conf call
* Lilly CEO: If there's no signal with Merck's bace inhibitor program for alzheimer's (expected later this year) "I think we would have to do some thinking"
* Lilly says we are "thinking big" about the opportunity for Jardiance with new CV indication and new treatment guidelines: conf call
* Lilly CEO says was encouraged overall after meeting with trump; anticipates legislative changes to be rapid, but cannot share any detail on timing
* Lilly CEO says the breadth of Lilly portfolio & focus on volume growth, should insulate company from any possible changes in terms of rebates & PBM's
* Lilly CEO says it is not aiming to drive more exclusive formulary coverage, and plans to compete based on the differentiation of their products
* Lilly CEO says PBM's were not the center piece of discussion with trump; mostly the discussion revolved around how to bring more value to consumers Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.