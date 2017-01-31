Jan 31 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of
existing AGRANA shares by Südzucker AG
* Subscription ratio in cash capital increase of 10:1 and
issue of in aggregate up to 1,420,204 new Agrana shares
* Offering amounts to a total of up to 1,920,204 or, upon
possible increase by Südzucker AG, to a total of up to 2,120,204
Agrana shares
* 1,316,720 new Agrana shares will be offered in an
institutional pre-placement
* Offer price for all Agrana shares offered will be
determined in institutional pre-placement and is expected to be
published on Feb. 1, 2017
* Subscription period for Agrana free float-shareholders
entitled to subscribe for up to 103,484 new Agrana shares is
expected to commence on Feb. 2, 2017
* Z&S Zucker and Stärke Holding AG and Südzucker AG waive
all their subscription rights relating to Agrana shares to
increase free float
* In institutional pre-placement, südzucker ag offers up to
500,000 Agrana shares currently held directly by it
* In case of sufficient demand, Südzucker AG may increase
its offering by additional 200,000 Agrana shares to a total of
up to 700,000 Agrana shares
