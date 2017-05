Jan 31 PCAS SA :

* FY revenue EUR 192.0 million ($207.03 million) versus EUR 179.1 million a year ago

* Sees 2016 current operating income slightly higher than in 2015

* Says 2016 net income is also likely to be up compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)