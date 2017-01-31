BRIEF-Orion Health posts FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016
Jan 31 GeNeuro SA :
* Full year revenues displayed a strong growth to 6.4 million euros ($6.90 million) versus 2.5 million euros for 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents of 34.5 million euros at 31 December 2016
* Cash used for operations and investing activities was 16.0 million euros
* GeNeuro's strategy for 2017 remains fully focused on developing GNbAC1 for multiple sclerosis (MS), with 6-month top line results from change-ms expected in early Q4 2017
* Company also is preparing a phase 2A trial to study GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes patients, which will be initiated in H1 2017.
* In addition, an U.S. phase 2 trial in secondary progressive MS patients will start in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage: