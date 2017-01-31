Jan 31 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in Japan

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Ships were ordered in 2013 by Pangaea's 50% owned joint venture company, Nordic Bulk Ventures Holding, Ltd.

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - co has purchased its JV partner's 50% interest in NBVH, which will give company full control of both new ships

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - bulk destiny financed under sale-leaseback transaction for total of $21 million

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - counterparty to long-term contract of affreightment was acquired by new entity that assumed coa under its existing terms

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - contract employs three company vessels in a shuttle service, and extends through 2025