BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Aimco
* Aimco increases quarterly common dividend 9% to $0.36 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent to $0.36per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)