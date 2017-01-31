Jan 31 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum Brands- on jan 27, board approved change in fiscal
year to year beginning on jan 1 and ending dec 31 of each year -
sec filing
* Yum Brands says to move from 52-week periodic fiscal
calendar with three 12-week interim quarters and a 16-week
fourth quarter
* Yum Brands says transition requires adding 53rd week every
five or six yrs, to monthly reporting calendar with each quarter
comprised of three months
* Yum brands - co's u.s. Subsidiaries to continue reporting
under 52-week fiscal calendars ending in late dec
* Yum! brands - change in co's fiscal year was made to
accommodate removal of reporting lags from international
subsidiary fiscal calendars
* Yum Brands - change to co's fiscal year is effective in
2017 and does not impact the company's results for the fiscal
year ended december 31, 2016
* Yum Brands - however, co will restate previously issued
financial statements when presenting financial statements under
new calendar in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: