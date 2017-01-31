Jan 31 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum Brands- on jan 27, board approved change in fiscal year to year beginning on jan 1 and ending dec 31 of each year - sec filing

* Yum Brands says to move from 52-week periodic fiscal calendar with three 12-week interim quarters and a 16-week fourth quarter

* Yum Brands says transition requires adding 53rd week every five or six yrs, to monthly reporting calendar with each quarter comprised of three months

* Yum brands - co's u.s. Subsidiaries to continue reporting under 52-week fiscal calendars ending in late dec

* Yum! brands - change in co's fiscal year was made to accommodate removal of reporting lags from international subsidiary fiscal calendars

* Yum Brands - change to co's fiscal year is effective in 2017 and does not impact the company's results for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016

* Yum Brands - however, co will restate previously issued financial statements when presenting financial statements under new calendar in 2017