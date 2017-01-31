Jan 31 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund announces agreement with Glencore
Canada for purchase of concentrate and sale of metal
* Noranda Income Fund - Initial term of supply and
processing agreement expires on May 2, 2017
* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada will supply fund
with all of its zinc concentrate requirements for 12 month
period ending April 30, 2018
* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada has renewed supply
and processing agreement for a five year term that will end on
May 2, 2022
* Noranda Income Fund- Board of trustees has announced
suspension of future monthly distributions to unitholders
