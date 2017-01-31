Jan 31 Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite acquires Double-Take Software

* Carbonite Inc says aggregate purchase price for Double-Take Software was $65.25 million

* Carbonite - $20.55 million was funded with cash on hand and $39.2 million was funded through a revolving credit facility at Silicon Valley Bank

* Carbonite Inc - Deal comprised of $59.75 million in cash and $5.5 million in carbonite common stock, representing approximately 332,000 shares

* Carbonite Inc - Sees Q4 SMB bookings $33.5 million - $34.0 million

* Carbonite Inc - Sees Q4 non-GAAP net income per share $0.10 - $0.13

* Sees Q4 GAAP revenue $53.0 million - $53.5 million

* Carbonite Inc - Sees Q4 GAAP net loss per basic share $0.03 - net income per basic share of $0.00

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $53.5 million - $54.0 million

* Carbonite Inc - Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 - $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP revenue $232.5 million - $252.5 million

* Carbonite Inc - Sees FY 2017 SMB bookings $158.6 million - $170.2 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $218.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $218.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $48.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S